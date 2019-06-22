Woman fatally stabbed outside Camden apartment

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a deadly stabbing in Camden on Saturday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. outside of the Centennial Apartments on East State Street.

Authorities tell Action News officers found a 27-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest. She was later pronounced dead.

The woman has been identified as Anna Ramirez, 27, of Camden.

It's unclear what sparked the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 225-8407.
