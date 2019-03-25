Woman fights off brazen groper with umbrella in New York City

NEW YORK CITY -- Surveillance video shows a woman fighting off an attacker in New York City with the only weapon she had - an umbrella.It happened around 8 a.m. on March 10 near Livonia and Rockaway avenues in Brooklyn.In the video, the man can be seen slapping the woman numerous times from behind and grabbing at her chest.The victim hit him with her umbrella and he eventually ran off.Police said the woman wasn't injured.The suspect remains on the loose.The suspect, described as having a goatee, was last seen wearing black pants, black Nike sneakers, a black hooded jacket with a multi-colored design on the back.