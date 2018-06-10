Woman, firefighter hurt in South Philadelphia fire

A woman and a firefighter were hurt when flames broke out in a South Philadelphia home.It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1800 block of South 22nd Street.Officials say a 51-year-old woman and her adult children were asleep at the time the fire started. All of them were able to escape the home.The woman, however, was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.A firefighter suffered a cut to the hand while battling the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.------