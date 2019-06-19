PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia homicide detectives are on the hunt for a killer who shot a woman in the face and left her for dead.
The murder victim was found at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a second-floor bedroom of an abandoned home on the 2800 block of Kip Street in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Neighbors describe it as a drug house.
The victim was discovered naked from the waist down.
Detectives are still working to identify the victim.
No weapon was recovered at the scene.
Suspect wanted after woman found dead in abandoned home in Philadelphia
