Suspect wanted after woman found dead in abandoned home in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia homicide detectives are on the hunt for a killer who shot a woman in the face and left her for dead.The murder victim was found at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a second-floor bedroom of an abandoned home on the 2800 block of Kip Street in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.Neighbors describe it as a drug house.The victim was discovered naked from the waist down.Detectives are still working to identify the victim.No weapon was recovered at the scene.