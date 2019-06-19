Suspect wanted after woman found dead in abandoned home in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia homicide detectives are on the hunt for a killer who shot a woman in the face and left her for dead.

The murder victim was found at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a second-floor bedroom of an abandoned home on the 2800 block of Kip Street in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Neighbors describe it as a drug house.

The victim was discovered naked from the waist down.

Detectives are still working to identify the victim.

No weapon was recovered at the scene.
