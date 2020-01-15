suspicious death

Woman found dead in bathtub of her Germantown home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside of her Germantown home early Wednesday.

The woman, reportedly in her 60s, was discovered around 1:30 a.m. inside the bathtub of her home on the 300 block of Mechanic Street.

Police are labeling the death as suspicious.

Officials said there was blood found at the scene and the woman's car is missing.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
