PHILADELPHIA -- Authorities say they have identified a woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic in a trash can in northeast Philadelphia.Police say the victim was identified as 36-year-old Kioma Diehl, but the cause of her death remains under investigation.Authorities said earlier that a garbage company worker found her body wrapped in plastic and inside a plastic trash bag and placed in a trash container on Leiper Street early Wednesday morning.Police say no arrests have been made and no motive has been determined. The case remains under investigation.