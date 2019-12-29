body found

Woman found dead in lying in pool of blood in bedroom of Logan home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a woman was found dead, lying in a pool of blood in a bedroom of her Logan home Sunday.

The discovery was made by the woman's son around 10:15 a.m. on 5900 block of Norwood Street.

Police are investigating the incident. No other details have been released at this time.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
