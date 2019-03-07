Woman found shot to death Willingboro, New Jersey identified as Lindenwold resident

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5174158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over the scene of the investigation in Willingboro, New Jersey, March 7, 2019

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a car in Willingboro, New Jersey.The car was found parked on the unit block of Medley Lane around 8:20 a.m. Thursday.The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has identified the woman as 21-year-old Maribely Lopez of Lindenwold.A view from Chopper 6 gave us a view of the burgundy car where the victim was found in by a neighbor around 8:20 a.m.Neighbors say the most they usually see there is a car passing by.A neighbor named Mr. Bowens said, "I call it our little neighborhood. It is very quiet, very quiet."So needless to say when a woman was found dead in a car there Thursday morning, they were stunned.Bowens said, "It's unbelievable and totally shocking."Another neighbor, Montae McLaughlin, said, "I seen yellow tape. I seen police. I seen detectives, investigators walking back and forth."Detectives say they believe the woman was shot outside of the car.How she wound up inside of it is still under investigation.Thursday afternoon detectives and police returned to the scene. They were hunting for surveillance video that could help make a break in this murder mystery.Neighbors say they hope that happens soon.They said to us their Willingboro community seems to be changing.McLaughlin said, "There are more people out here here causing more crimes and more people out here hurting more people."Neighbors say they didn't really know her or notice the burgundy car she was found in before.Anyone with information is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-877-6958