Woman found dead inside Metro by T-Mobile store in New Castle County, Delaware: Police

By
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Elsmere and New Castle County police are investigating the death of a female clerk inside a Metro by T-Mobile store.

The incident happened Saturday just after 5 p.m. on the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway.

A woman whose identity remains unknown was found dead at the location, officials say.



So far, authorities are treating this as an apparent homicide.

There have been no arrests made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countycrime
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local residents share mixed feelings about CDC's new mask guidance
Driver loses control on Ridge Avenue, plunges 50-feet into the Wissahickon Creek: Police
Rhawnhurst woman dies in house fire: Police
Wrong-way crash leaves one dead, five injured, including two children in Tioga-Nicetown: Police
Kobe Bryant inducted posthumously into Hall of Fame
Local organization holds vaccination event for teens in North Philly
Search is on for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured a 10-year-old in Camden County: Police
Show More
Rombauer wins 146th Preakness Stakes
Innocent bystander among the injured in West Philly quadruple shooting: Police
NYC Pride bans NYPD from participating in events, including March
MOVE remains believed to be cremated have been found, mayor says
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building that houses media outlets
More TOP STORIES News