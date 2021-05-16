Woman found dead inside Metro by T-Mobile store in New Castle County, Delaware: Police

ELSMERE: A female employee found dead inside Metro by T-Mobile store on Kirkwood Hwy. Police say store was robbed, employee killed. The same store had been robbed three times before, all while same employee was working. @6abc Suspect not caught pic.twitter.com/rM7j7wDVy7 — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) May 16, 2021

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Elsmere and New Castle County police are investigating the death of a female clerk inside a Metro by T-Mobile store.The incident happened Saturday just after 5 p.m. on the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway.A woman whose identity remains unknown was found dead at the location, officials say.So far, authorities are treating this as an apparent homicide.There have been no arrests made at this time.