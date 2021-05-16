Woman found dead inside Metro by T-Mobile store in New Castle County, Delaware: Police

The incident happened Saturday just after 5 p.m. on the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway.
A woman whose identity remains unknown was found dead at the location, officials say.
ELSMERE: A female employee found dead inside Metro by T-Mobile store on Kirkwood Hwy. Police say store was robbed, employee killed. The same store had been robbed three times before, all while same employee was working. @6abc Suspect not caught pic.twitter.com/rM7j7wDVy7— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) May 16, 2021
So far, authorities are treating this as an apparent homicide.
There have been no arrests made at this time.