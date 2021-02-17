body found

Body of naked woman found on fire in Fairmount Park

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found naked and on fire in Fairmount Park.

She was discovered around 6 a.m. Wednesday on the 2300 block of Strawberry Mansion Drive.

Firefighters rushed to the scene. The woman was pronounced dead.

Charles Hilton, who walks his dog in the area, spoke to Action News after hearing the news.

"It's sad because I have three sisters, and granddaughters, and I have one daughter- it's terrifying," Hilton said.

Hilton added, "Back here there's no lights- it's dark anyway."

SEE ALSO: Burned body found in driver's seat of car in Kensington

The Medical Examiner pulled into the wooded drive past the historic Woodford Mansion.

The Fire Marshal's Office responded and referred the matter to police.

There is no word on her age or identity.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This case comes four months after human remains were discovered nearby in the wooded area behind Woodford Mansion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairmount park (philadelphia)firebody found
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Body found inside burning car in Kensington
Abuse of corpse charges filed after dismembered body found in truck
Officers find body parts in dumpster, U-Haul in Philadelphia
2 found shot to death in car in Newark
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Cold today, snowstorm on Thursday
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Trump Plaza implosion: Former casino reduced to pile of rubble
Philadelphia school district delays return of in-person learning
48-inch water main break traps 10 inside U-Haul storage facility
99-year-old Prince Philip admitted to London hospital
Philly school employees to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine invitations
Show More
NJ family says online photo used against them in remote learning battle
Victim pulled from Logan house fire dies
Body found inside burning car in Kensington
Clementon Park and Splash World up for auction
Gambler scores $1.1M jackpot, gives $50K to casino dealers
More TOP STORIES News