Woman found stabbed to death in Parkside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death in the Parkside section.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of W. Thompson Street around 6:20 a.m. Monday.

That's where they found a woman between 35 and 40 years old stabbed multiple times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have a suspect in custody, but that person's name has not been released.

The weapon has been recovered, police say.

