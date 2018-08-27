Woman found stabbed to death in Parkside

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4067936" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the scene after a woman was found stabbed to death in the Parkside section of Philadelphia on August 27, 2018.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death in the Parkside section.Officers were called to the 4200 block of W. Thompson Street around 6:20 a.m. Monday.That's where they found a woman between 35 and 40 years old stabbed multiple times.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say they have a suspect in custody, but that person's name has not been released.The weapon has been recovered, police say.------