Woman found stabbed to death in Parkside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death in the Parkside section.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of W. Thompson Street around 6:20 a.m. Monday.
That's where they found a woman between 35 and 40 years old stabbed multiple times.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they have a suspect in custody, but that person's name has not been released.
The weapon has been recovered, police say.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps