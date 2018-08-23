Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4041520" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorites investigate Ardmore homicide: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 5 p.m., August 23, 2018

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating the homicide of a 36-year-old woman who authorities say was strangled.Police and detectives with the DA's office are at a condominium complex in the 100 block of Sibley Avenue Thursday afternoon as an officer guards the entrance to the building.Investigators said they were called to the home Wednesday night around 9:15 for a welfare check and found a woman dead in the bedroom.An autopsy was performed by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, which determined her cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was homicide.A source tells Action News that she reported having items stolen from her home a few days ago. Police executed a search warrant in Southwest Philadelphia yesterday and said they recovered some of her belongings including jewelry and designer bags. It's not clear if this is connected to her homicide or not.Her name has not been released, while her next of kin are being notified.Police have not announced any arrests, but officials said people who live in the area should not be concerned.Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Merion Police Department or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.------