Woman gunned down while answering door in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has died after she was shot while answering the door on Thursday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. on the 5800 block of Walton Avenue.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was shot once in her chest upon opening the door by an unknown man. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Police say there was another woman and children at the home when the shooting occurred.

No description of the shooter is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrime
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person in custody after shots fired in Doylestown
Family mourns loss of woman found stabbed to death in Fox Chase home
Images released of car after boy shot in head walking home from school
AccuWeather: Evening Rain, Then Cold Front Drops Us Straight Into Winter
Cell phone records and surveillance video in day 2 of Kratz trial
SPCA finds puppy stolen from Philadelphia headquarters
Show More
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
3-year-old shows it's never too early to learn CPR
Berks Co. woman accused of taking photos of dead nursing home residents
EXCLUSIVE: South Philly carjacking victim speaks, SUV used in robbery spree
More TOP STORIES News