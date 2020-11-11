Woman gunned down while visiting family in Hunting Park, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a gunman shot a woman to death in the city's Hunting Park section as she was visiting family members.Police said the 27-year-old victim was shot multiple times on the 1300 block of West Wishart Street around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.The woman was found in the street, lying next to a vehicle. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.According to investigators, at least 22 shots were fired, most from point-blank range.Police said surveillance cameras captured the entire incident, catching two people running from the scene.Investigators said both of the suspects were wearing masks but have not yet released a further description.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.