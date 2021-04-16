75-year-old woman hit, killed in parking lot in Philadelphia's Somerton section

By
EMBED <>More Videos

75-year-old woman hit, killed in parking lot in Philadelphia's Somerton section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 75-year-old woman died Thursday after she was hit by a van in a parking lot in the Somerton section of Philadelphia, police said.

The crash happened at 12:45 p.m. in the 11600 block of Bustleton Avenue.

According to police, a man driving a Ford E250 van sped into the parking lot, hitting the woman and two parked cars.

"And we seen the poor woman (lying) underneath several cars that are squished together," said Gelena Brousalinski who operates the Better Health & Physical Therapy office in the shopping center.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has not been identified.

"It just sounded like a bunch of banging, like cars screeching, tires screeching," said Randy, a worker at the therapy office.

The driver's son, Yuri Volosyuk, was a passenger in the van that struck the woman.

"My father's health, he's impaired in one eye and the woman stopped midway. She was just grabbing her bags from Wine & Spirits and my father struck her," said Volosyuk.

He says his 61-year-old father panicked after striking the woman, hitting the gas instead of the brake. He then crashed into two parked cars.

"Basically his foot slipped. And basically when you hit somebody, you hear something. He got very frightened," said Volosyuk.

After the crash, the driver was hospitalized. It's still unclear if any charges will be filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacar crashcrimephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
Philly biology teacher receives honor
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
More TOP STORIES News