Woman hit by SUV in Bethlehem, Pa. parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman hit by SUV in Bethlehem, Pa. parking lot. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on July 9, 2018. (WPVI)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A woman was hit by an out-of-control SUV in a Bethlehem, Pa. parking lot.

The crash happened Sunday night outside the Comfort Suites on West Third Street.

Police say the victim was sitting on a curb outside the lobby when she was hit by a Ford Expedition.

The woman was pinned under the vehicle and firefighters had to be called in to free her.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into the crash continues.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspedestrian struck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News