Woman hit by SUV in Bethlehem, Pa. parking lot

A woman was hit by an out-of-control SUV in a Bethlehem, Pa. parking lot.The crash happened Sunday night outside the Comfort Suites on West Third Street.Police say the victim was sitting on a curb outside the lobby when she was hit by a Ford Expedition.The woman was pinned under the vehicle and firefighters had to be called in to free her.The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.An investigation into the crash continues.