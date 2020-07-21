Woman hit, killed by truck in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An elderly woman was hit and killed by a large work truck in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section on Tuesday.The 80-year-old woman was hit as she tried to cross Aramingo Avenue, while walking on Ann Street, just before 12 p.m., police said.Emergency crews rushed her to the hospital, but she later died.The driver of the truck was not hurt.Police say both the victim and the truck had a green traffic signal at the time of the crash.The crash is under investigation.