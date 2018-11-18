Woman hospitalized following shooting in Strawberry Mansion

Philadelphia Police are looking for the suspects who shot a woman in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.The Action Cam was on the scene at North 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue, where the woman was found a little after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.She had one gunshot wound to the shoulder.The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in stable condition.Police are not sure exactly where the shooting took place.So far, there are no suspects or motives.------