Woman hurt after stabbing on SEPTA concourse in Center City; 1 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stabbing on a SEPTA concourse in Center City left a woman injured on Tuesday night.It happened at 7:10 p.m. near 16th and JFK.SEPTA says a man stabbed a woman in the leg after an argument ensued.The woman was transported to an area hospital where she is expected to survive.Officers later arrested the suspect near Love Park.It appears the man and woman knew each other, authorities said.