Woman in 'Act Crazy' shirt sought after motor home torched in Bucks County

Investigators have released photos of the suspect sought for Monday morning's fire in the 100 block of West Bridge Street.
Police say the suspect arrived in a black Chevy sedan around 8:35 a.m., entered the home, then left just before it caught fire.
The images were captured right before the fire department arrived.
The female suspect can be wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words "ACT CRAZY" emblazoned across the front.
The woman was further described as being about five feet tall with long brown hair and a thin build.
Along with that sweatshirt she was also wearing black pants and brown boots with tan fur.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Morrisville Police at (215) 295-8111.