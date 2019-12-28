Woman in 'Act Crazy' shirt sought after motor home torched in Bucks County

Pictured: A woman sought for an act of arson in Morrisville, Bucks County on December 23, 2019.

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for a woman they say torched a motor home in Morrisville, Pennsylvania.Investigators have released photos of the suspect sought for Monday morning's fire in the 100 block of West Bridge Street.Police say the suspect arrived in a black Chevy sedan around 8:35 a.m., entered the home, then left just before it caught fire.The images were captured right before the fire department arrived.The female suspect can be wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words "ACT CRAZY" emblazoned across the front.The woman was further described as being about five feet tall with long brown hair and a thin build.Along with that sweatshirt she was also wearing black pants and brown boots with tan fur.Anyone with information is asked to contact Morrisville Police at (215) 295-8111.