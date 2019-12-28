Woman in 'Act Crazy' shirt sought after motor home torched in Bucks County

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for a woman they say torched a motor home in Morrisville, Pennsylvania.

Investigators have released photos of the suspect sought for Monday morning's fire in the 100 block of West Bridge Street.

Police say the suspect arrived in a black Chevy sedan around 8:35 a.m., entered the home, then left just before it caught fire.

Pictured: A woman sought for an act of arson in Morrisville, Bucks County on December 23, 2019.



The images were captured right before the fire department arrived.

The female suspect can be wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words "ACT CRAZY" emblazoned across the front.

The woman was further described as being about five feet tall with long brown hair and a thin build.

Along with that sweatshirt she was also wearing black pants and brown boots with tan fur.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Morrisville Police at (215) 295-8111.
