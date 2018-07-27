EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3833594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over police activity on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia on July 27, 2018.

A woman was taken into custody amid a large police presence on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia.Chopper 6 was over the scene around 11 a.m. between Exit 32 - Academy Rd/Linden Ave and Exit 35 - PA 63 West/Woodhaven Rd.There was no word on what drew police to the scene, but there were about 10 police vehicles stopped there, along with a passenger car.Officers could be seen standing outside of their vehicles with a woman in handcuffs. She was led from a police SUV into a police van.Some lanes of traffic were briefly blocked while police were on the scene, but the scene is now clear.