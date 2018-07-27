NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A woman was taken into custody amid a large police presence on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia.
Chopper 6 was over the scene around 11 a.m. between Exit 32 - Academy Rd/Linden Ave and Exit 35 - PA 63 West/Woodhaven Rd.
There was no word on what drew police to the scene, but there were about 10 police vehicles stopped there, along with a passenger car.
Officers could be seen standing outside of their vehicles with a woman in handcuffs. She was led from a police SUV into a police van.
Some lanes of traffic were briefly blocked while police were on the scene, but the scene is now clear.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
