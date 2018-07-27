Woman in custody amid police activity on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police activity closes lane of I-95 northbound in Northeast Philadelphia. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A woman was taken into custody amid a large police presence on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the scene around 11 a.m. between Exit 32 - Academy Rd/Linden Ave and Exit 35 - PA 63 West/Woodhaven Rd.

There was no word on what drew police to the scene, but there were about 10 police vehicles stopped there, along with a passenger car.

Officers could be seen standing outside of their vehicles with a woman in handcuffs. She was led from a police SUV into a police van.

Some lanes of traffic were briefly blocked while police were on the scene, but the scene is now clear.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over police activity on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia on July 27, 2018.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
------
Related Topics:
philly newsNortheast Philadelphia
