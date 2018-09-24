Woman in Wildwood, New Jersey, videotaped beach arrest, indicted on assault charges

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia woman whose violent arrest at a New Jersey beach over Memorial Day weekend was captured on video has been indicted on charges of aggravated assault of a police officer.

Emily Weinman also faces charges of resisting arrest, throwing bodily fluids and obstruction in the indictment handed up last week by a Cape May County grand jury.
The beach confrontation began when Weinman repeatedly refused to give Wildwood officers her name when they questioned her about the presence of alcoholic beverages on the beach. A video shot by a nearby beachgoer showed an officer punching her twice in the head as she lies on the sand, her legs flailing.

The officers involved were cleared of wrongdoing after authorities reviewed that video and police body-cam footage.

Weinman rejected a plea bargain offer in July.

