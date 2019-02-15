Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal

Watch the full video released by police showing the incident between officers and the 20-year-old woman. (WPVI)

WILDWOOD, N.J. --
A Philadelphia woman whose violent arrest at a New Jersey beach over Memorial Day weekend last year was captured on video has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Emily Weinman had faced numerous charges stemming from the confrontation, including aggravated assault of a police officer.
Mom punched by officers speaks out on Good Morning America on June 6, 2018.



But she pleaded guilty Friday in a plea deal with Cape May County prosecutors that calls for her to serve a year of probation. She also will be barred from Wildwood and its beaches during that time.

Attorney: Wildwood officers arresting client was 'overreaction': Gray Hall reports on Action News at 5 p.m., May 31, 2018



The beach confrontation began when Weinman repeatedly refused to give Wildwood officers her name when they questioned her about the presence of alcoholic beverages on the beach. A video shot by a nearby beachgoer showed an officer punching her twice in the head as she lies on the sand, her legs flailing.

The officers involved were cleared of wrongdoing.
Wildwood police release arrest video: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 10 p.m., May 30, 2018.


