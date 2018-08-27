Woman injured after SUV crashes into Port Richmond home

A woman was hurt when an SUV crashed into the side of a home in Port Richmond.The impact knocked the front door off the home, along the 2800 block of Tulip Street.The woman was in the SUV.She's being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Frankford Torresdale Hospital.Action News is working to find out if anyone was home at the time of the crash.Crews are checking to make sure the home will not collapse.------