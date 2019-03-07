CHESTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman was injured in a home invasion in Chester Township, Delaware County Thursday morning.
It happened at 5:30 a.m. on the 3900 block of Worrilow Road.
Police are looking for three masked men who broke into the house.
Officials said a woman suffered a head injury in the incident and was being checked out by medics.
It is unknown if anything was taken at this time.
Police remain on scene investigating.
Woman injured in Delaware County home invasion
