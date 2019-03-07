Woman injured in Delaware County home invasion

CHESTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman was injured in a home invasion in Chester Township, Delaware County Thursday morning.It happened at 5:30 a.m. on the 3900 block of Worrilow Road.Police are looking for three masked men who broke into the house.Officials said a woman suffered a head injury in the incident and was being checked out by medics.It is unknown if anything was taken at this time.Police remain on scene investigating.