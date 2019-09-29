Woman injured when wall to Wayne Avenue house collapses in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a woman was injured after a house collapse in Germantown Sunday morning.

It happened just before noon on the 5300 block of Wayne Avenue.

Officials said a 52-year-old woman was exiting her home that was under renovation when the north side wall collapsed.



The woman was taken to Einstein Hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Residents of neighboring homes were evacuated as well.



There were no other injuries reported.
