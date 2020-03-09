Woman injured in Southwest Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a fire in Southwest Philadelphia.

The fire broke out in a row home on South 61st Street near Elmwood Street around 3:10 a.m.

Arriving firefighters were met with heavy flames showing from the basement and first floor.

Authorities said the victim suffered smoke inhalation and burns to more than 85 percent of her body.

Fire crews placed the fire under control within 25 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
