Woman injured in Philadelphia hit-and-run; police looking for Audi

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 25-year-old is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section, police said.According to police, the woman was driving west on East Cheltenham Avenue at about 4 a.m. when she lost control and hit at least two parked cars.The woman stopped and got out of her car to inspect the damage when she was hit by an Audi The woman was thrown about 30 feet before she landed in a snowbank, police said.The Audi left the scene and was followed by a person in a pickup truck for some time.The woman was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.Investigators are now searching for clues and have not yet released any additional information.