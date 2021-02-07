Woman injured in Philadelphia hit-and-run; police looking for Audi

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 25-year-old is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section, police said.

According to police, the woman was driving west on East Cheltenham Avenue at about 4 a.m. when she lost control and hit at least two parked cars.

The woman stopped and got out of her car to inspect the damage when she was hit by an Audi The woman was thrown about 30 feet before she landed in a snowbank, police said.

The Audi left the scene and was followed by a person in a pickup truck for some time.

The woman was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Investigators are now searching for clues and have not yet released any additional information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacar crashcrimehit and run
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snow/Sleet/Rain today, accumulation for some
Snow emergencies in Philadelphia area
Philly police officer arrested after crashing into woman's home
Tri-state area prepares for second snowstorm in a week
Super Bowl LV will have plenty of Philly connections
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles expected to trade QB Carson Wentz soon, sources say
Embiid, Simmons lead 76ers past short-handed Nets 124-108
Police apprehend man with 30 prior arrests for illegally carrying gun
21 shots fired outside motorcycle clubhouse
Investigation continues into Ocean City boardwalk fire
More TOP STORIES News