HILTON HEAD ISLAND, South Carolina (WPVI) --A woman was killed by an alligator in a popular vacation and golf destination.
KTRK-TV reports, the attack happened just after 9:30 a.m. Monday in a gated community on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, witnesses saw the woman being attacked by an alligator as she walked her dog near a golf course.
Emergency crews recovered the woman's body from the lagoon. The woman's dog was not harmed during the incident.
Authorities are searching for the alligator, believed to be about 8 feet in length.
