Woman fatally stabbed in Berks County; husband arrested

By
Police investigate homicide that left 1 woman dead in Berks County

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide that left a woman dead and her husband injured in Berks County.

The incident happened Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of Wayne Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, Patricia Torres, 44, was found dead from multiple stab wounds, according to Reading police.

The victim's husband, 51-year-old Jose Torres, was arrested and charged with first and third-degree murder.

Investigators say the homicide appears to be the result of a domestic incident.

It's still unclear what sparked the attack.
