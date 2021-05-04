Woman fatally stabbed in Berks County; husband arrested

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide that left a woman dead and her husband injured in Berks County.The incident happened Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of Wayne Street.When officers arrived on the scene, Patricia Torres, 44, was found dead from multiple stab wounds, according to Reading police.The victim's husband, 51-year-old Jose Torres, was arrested and charged with first and third-degree murder.Investigators say the homicide appears to be the result of a domestic incident.It's still unclear what sparked the attack.