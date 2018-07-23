Woman killed, daughters injured in Mercer Co. house collapse

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews rescue residents from house collapse in Mercer Co. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A woman was killed and her two daughters were injured following a house collapse in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

The victim who was killed was identified as a 38-year-old Tika Justice. Her daughters, a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old, survived and are now hospitalized.

The 20-year-old was found chest-deep in debris when first responders arrived. The 16-year-old was found with her mother's body, officials said.

*THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW*

A woman who was trapped along with two other people inside the rubble of a collapsed home in Hamilton Township, Mercer County called 911 for help, a witness tells Action News.

James Feig was the first one at the scene after the three-story home collapsed around 6:50 a.m. Monday on the 1800 block of South Broad Street, near Joseph Street.



"I rode up to it, went back behind the billboard, and there was a lady buried in the rubble," Feig said.

He found the woman trapped from the waist down. He took a picture after attempts to try and free her were unsuccessful.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over house collapse in Mercer County on July 23, 2018.



"She had the phone in her hand; she was talking to dispatch," Feig said.

Feig said they tried to call out to others who were trapped.

"No response. So they either couldn't hear us or were unconscious," Feig said.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam Video: House collapse in Hamilton Township, Mercer County on July 23, 2018.


But Feig continued to try to help and comfort the woman who was partially exposed.

"Soon as I saw the fire truck come up the road I told her 'here comes the fire truck, hold on.' It brought tears to my eyes," Feig said.

Hamilton police and other first responders arrived on the scene to what they describe as a full structural collapse.

EMBED More News Videos

House collapse in Hamilton Township, N.J. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018.



They pulled three residents from the home, including the woman who called 911. She was rescued first.

"She was doing well and that's what you want to see and I was just so happy at that point just to see somebody come out of there," witness Casey Teuchert of Hamilton said.

The last resident could be seen being taken out on a stretcher.


The conditions of the victims are unknown, but they were taken to local hospitals to be treated.

Though most residents tell Action News they did not hear an explosion, they only heard the collapse itself. PSEG was on scene to shut off gas lines which is standard procedure for these types of incidents.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined at this time and is under investigation.



-----

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newscollapseHamilton Township (Mercer County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Crash blocks part of westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike
Video shows suspect in multiple West Philadelphia sex assaults
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Spotty Downpours This Week
Flooding concerns in Chester Co., boats rescue restaurant patrons
Kenney to meet with Jay-Z reps over Made in America move
Vehicle sought after attack on woman, 82, in West Philadelphia
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
Ryan Lochte suspended until July 2019 for use of IV
Show More
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour of 'GMA'
Possible tornado caused damage in Lehigh Valley
Alligator found in Delaware County backyard
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Ocean City, Maryland
Pence visiting Philly, protesters to channel 'Handmaid's Tale'
More News