Woman killed, daughters injured in Mercer Co. house collapse

A woman was killed and her two daughters were injured following a house collapse in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.The victim who was killed was identified as a 38-year-old Tika Justice. Her daughters, a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old, survived and are now hospitalized.The 20-year-old was found chest-deep in debris when first responders arrived. The 16-year-old was found with her mother's body, officials said.A woman who was trapped along with two other people inside the rubble of a collapsed home in Hamilton Township, Mercer County called 911 for help, a witness tells Action News.James Feig was the first one at the scene after the three-story home collapsed around 6:50 a.m. Monday on the 1800 block of South Broad Street, near Joseph Street."I rode up to it, went back behind the billboard, and there was a lady buried in the rubble," Feig said.He found the woman trapped from the waist down. He took a picture after attempts to try and free her were unsuccessful."She had the phone in her hand; she was talking to dispatch," Feig said.Feig said they tried to call out to others who were trapped."No response. So they either couldn't hear us or were unconscious," Feig said.But Feig continued to try to help and comfort the woman who was partially exposed."Soon as I saw the fire truck come up the road I told her 'here comes the fire truck, hold on.' It brought tears to my eyes," Feig said.Hamilton police and other first responders arrived on the scene to what they describe as a full structural collapse.They pulled three residents from the home, including the woman who called 911. She was rescued first."She was doing well and that's what you want to see and I was just so happy at that point just to see somebody come out of there," witness Casey Teuchert of Hamilton said.The last resident could be seen being taken out on a stretcher.The conditions of the victims are unknown, but they were taken to local hospitals to be treated.Though most residents tell Action News they did not hear an explosion, they only heard the collapse itself. PSEG was on scene to shut off gas lines which is standard procedure for these types of incidents.The cause of the collapse has not been determined at this time and is under investigation.-----