Dallas woman fatally shot husband as he beat family cat during argument: Police

Mary Harrison claimed she fatally shot her husband as he beat the family cat, according to the Dallas Police Department. (Dallas County)

DALLAS --
A North Texas woman is in jail after she allegedly killed her husband for beating the family pet.

Dallas police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 13200 block of Fall Manor Drive around 6:45 a.m. on June 2. Upon arrival, investigators said 47-year-old Mary Harrison confessed that she had shot her husband, Dexter Harrison, as he beat the family cat during an argument.


Dexter Harrison was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mary Harrison was charged with murder and booked into a Dallas County detention facility. She is being held on $100,000 bond, according to public records.
