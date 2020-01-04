Woman killed in Bucks County blaze

HOLLAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman was killed Friday night in a fast-moving fire at a home in Holland, Bucks County, police said.The flames broke out just before 5:30 p.m., on Vanderveer Avenue.When firefighters arrived to the scene, there were flames shooting through the two-story home. It took about an hour to bring the fire under control.There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.