Woman killed in Havertown house fire identified

Roseann McLaughlin was killed during a two-alarm house fire Friday evening in Havertown, Delaware County.

We now know the identity of the woman killed during a two-alarm house fire Friday evening in Havertown, Delaware County.Roseann McLaughlin was the Health Services Coordinator at the Overbrook School for the Blind.The two-alarm fire started before 6 p.m. inside McLaughlin's home, located on the 900 blocks of Larchmont Avenue.Neighbors say McLaughlin had difficulty walking. Fire officials say she became trapped on the first floor."The flames I would say at least were 8-10 feet high coming out of the house," said Carl Dunleavy of Havertown. "And the front door, the front door was totally engulfed in red flames.""I saw many firemen went in the back door with air packs trying to see what they could do to help this woman who was trapped in the house," Dunleavy said.The chief says the family dog was also killed.McLaughlin's daughter and grandchild managed to escape the flames and had to be rescued from the roof.Neighbors say the block came together to help."The neighbors were so great. She went on the porch. All the neighbors chipped in to get together some clothes," added Dunleavy.We're told the family has lived on this block for many years and we spoke to several devastated neighbors.So far, there is no word on what caused the blaze.------