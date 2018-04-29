Woman killed in Northeast Philadelphia fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Christie Ileto on Action News 11 p.m. on April 29, 2018. (WPVI)

By
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person is dead after a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. on the 6900 block of Oakland Street.

"It was very upsetting to us that we came back from church to find our house was on fire," homeowner William Roseman said.

It took fire crews 15 minutes to tame the blaze that residents say started on the top level of Roseman's two story row home.

Inside was a 69-year-old woman, who became the city's latest fire fatality.

"Our tenant was supposed to go to church with us. She said she didn't feel right," Roseman said. "Maybe if she had been with us this wouldn't have happened."

It's not immediately clear what sparked the blaze, but Roseman believes it started in the kitchen.

The victim's friends are left wondering how she wasn't able to escape.

Wilbert DePew stood in horror as his friend, who he identifies as Doreen Davis, was pulled from the burning home.

"I felt sick, felt sick because we knew her very well. Good friend, good church member, she loved the Lord," DePew said.

She was taken to a hospital with no vital signs, and badly burned.

"I feel very upset. She was getting ready to move in a week, she was supposed to leave and here this happens - she dies in the fire," Roseman said.

Fortunately, the flames did not spread to any other homes.

The Red Cross is working with one displaced family as officials continue to investigate the fire.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal firehouse firephiladelphia newsNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News