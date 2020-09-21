Woman killed in shooting, car crash in Philadelphia; suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 28-year-old woman was fatally shot while riding as a passenger inside a moving car early Monday in the city's Juniata Park section.It happened around 2:15 a.m. on the 4400 block of I Street near East Cayuga Streets.Police say the victim was found shot multiple times inside a green Chevy Cruz that had crashed with another car. Officers "scooped" the woman and rushed her to an area hospital where she later died. Police have not provided any information on the driver of the vehicle.Joyce Blackson lives near the scene and ran outside when she heard the shots."I heard a crash then I heard four shots. Me and my daughter, we jumped up and ran out and we came right here," she said.A best friend of the victim came to the scene to remember her friend on Monday."She was a really good friend, this is a shame," the friend said.Action News is withholding the victim's name until her family is notified.A vigil is being held Monday night for the victim as police search for the suspects responsible.Authorities say a light-colored car with tinted windows was seen headed westbound on Cayuga. Any information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.