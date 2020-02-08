Woman killed in Toms River Township fire, 4 others escape

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman was killed in a fire in Toms River Township, Ocean County.

The fire started shortly before 11 p.m. Friday on the unit block of 15th Street.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said multiple fire departments responded to the home.

Officials said five people - a man, a woman, and three children - were in the home at the time of the fire.

The man and the children were able to evacuate, officials said, however the woman remained inside.

Police officers and firefighters attempted to rescue the woman, but were not able to get her out.

After the fire was extinguished, crews discovered her body in the home.

A Toms River Township police officer was taken to Community Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation.

"This is an ongoing investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Arson Unit, Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau and Ocean County Sherriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit. We are not releasing the name of deceased until proper notifications are made. This is a sad day for everyone involved," Billhimer said in a statement.

Officials said strong winds fueled the flames and they spread to neighboring homes, damaging the exteriors and melting the siding.

The fire reached a second alarm. More than 60 firefighters worked to get the fire under control.
