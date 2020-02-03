Woman killed in Willingsboro, New Jersey house fire

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A stubborn fire claimed the life of an elderly Willingboro woman who was preparing to watch The Super Bowl Sunday evening, authorities said.The fire began at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the unit block of Medley Lane.The fire is not considered suspicious but an investigation is underway to figure out the cause.Cheryl Lang who lives behind the home says her husband ran to help."He told me they house is on fire. They told him not to open the door," Lang said.Karen Pollitt lives two doors down and says during the blaze neighbors began alerting other neighbors."I heard they were knocking on doors yelling at people to come out," she said.Authorities have not released the name of the victim.