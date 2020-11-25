Woman killed in Wilmington, Delaware house fire

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman was killed when her Wilmington row home went up in flames Wednesday morning.The fire started just before 10 a.m. on the 500 block of Springer Street.Authorities said 57-year-old Joyce Charles was killed.A man, who works for the property management team, went in Wednesday morning and tried to save Charles, authorities said.He suffered smoke inhalation during his rescue attempt and remains hospitalized in serious condition.