PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified a woman who was shot and killed Tuesday inside an abandoned building in Kensington Investigators say 27-year-old Olivia Moran, of Phoenixville, was shot in the head on the 2800 block of North Kip Street just before 6 p.m.She was pronounced dead a few minutes later.Homicide detectives are working to determine a motive.