explosion

Woman killed, man survives apparent home explosion in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A woman was killed and a man survived an apparent home explosion in Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at a home on James Jack Lane off Ballantyne Commons Parkway that is estimated to be worth more than $1.5 million.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed to WSOC the house collapsed due to a fire.

EMBED More News Videos

Charlotte firefighters responding to home destroyed by apparent explosion



Firefighters said a man made several calls to 911 to say he was trapped in the home after the explosion.

That man was later identified as homeowner Dr. Jebran Karam, a cardiologist and CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia. He was rescued and airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte Fire Department said in a news conference that they later recovered a second person in the rubble, but that person had died.

Authorities said they were able to locate the woman, 58-year-old Rania Karam, with the help of Karam.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It is unclear what the relationship was between the two.



A neighbor said she felt her house shake at the time of the incident.

"It shook...like I shook and I said, 'oh!' and I walked for a second, and something just told me to turn around and walk back and I turned around and all of the neighbors just started running out of their houses," the neighbor said.

Officials said there are two patients being evaluated from surrounding homes for non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unknown how many people were inside the home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlotteexplosionfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Residents voice concerns after Philadelphia refinery explosion
Hydrocarbon vapors identified as cause of Philly refinery fire
Twin suicide attacks in Tunisia: 1 dead, 8 hurt
Bug bomb blamed for explosion inside Philadelphia home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Domestic violence charges dropped against Odubel Herrera
Missing grandson of Camden City Council president found dead
800-pound shark pings off the coast of Cape May
Mike Trout, Angels try to get handle on raw emotion after Skaggs death
Video shows group of men attack driver in Center City
Police: Gunmen rob man of $100K in South Philadelphia
9-year-old Delco baseball player's epic jump makes SportsCenter Top 10
Show More
LIVE | Funeral for retired NYPD detective who died of 9/11-related cancer
3 men seriously injured in Delaware County head-on crash
Fire burns Jim Beam warehouse with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon inside
70-year-old record-setter accused of cheating at L.A. Marathon
Tanks roll in ahead of July 4th celebration
More TOP STORIES News