Woman killed when SUV slams into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard

A woman is dead after crashing her SUV into a tree along the Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia's Crescentville section Monday night.The crash happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of F Street.Witnesses tell police that the 2008 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound in the inner lanes when the driver inexplicably lost control, jumped the curb onto the center median, and then crashed head-on with the tree.The 35-year-old driver - the sole occupant of the vehicle - was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are investigating what may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.