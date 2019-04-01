Northampton County woman may be charged with murder 13 years after shooting neighbor

Has 67-year-old Brenda Smith paid her debt to society or should she face murder charges?It was back in 2005 when Smith shot and seriously wounded her Northampton Borough neighbor over a dispute involving one of the victim's dogs.Northampton County First Deputy DA Terrence Houck says, "She received a gunshot wound to the chest, recovers from that gunshot wound somewhat until recently when she passed away."That victim was 20-year-old Jennifer Hendershot.Jennifer eventually put her life back together, got married and had two kids.Last year though, Jennifer started developing undisclosed medical issues.She died this past December at the age of 33.Then, just few days ago, the Northampton County Coroner ruled Hendershot's death a homicide saying her passing was the result of injuries sustained when Brenda Smith shot her.Now, the Northampton County District Attorney's Office must decide if Smith, who was just released from prison last September after serving 13 years for attempted third degree murder, should now face murder charges.Houck admits that convincing a jury of what is referred to as a "delayed death prosecution" is very difficult.He says, "This is going to take re-interviews of people all of which will guide us toward where we want to go. We're going to have to talk to everyone again. So, there's a lot of work ahead of us."Not surprisingly, opinions were mixed as we asked people who live in Northampton County about this case.Lauren Boyle from Penn Argyl says, "It's very hard. I mean if the forensic detectives can link it I mean it's worth a shot, but 13 years later? It's like, why?"But Michael Rebert from Kutztown says, "That's a situation where one person ultimately ended another person's life. In my mind, if that is what the coroner says what happened, I think they need to be charged with murder."Officials from the DA's office say it will be weeks before they decide whether to pursue murder charges in this case.