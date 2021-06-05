Woman miraculously uninjured after car plunges off overpass in Wisconsin

EMBED <>More Videos

Wisconsin driver survives interstate ramp crash, steep plunge

WISCONSIN -- A harrowing story of a Wisconsin woman who's lucky to be alive.

DOT cameras recorded the moment when Kelsey Gold, of Milwaukee, crashed through an interstate ramp and flew off an overpass.

According to the report, she called her boyfriend instead of 911, and waited more than an hour-and-a half before a passerby noticed the smashed car and notified police.

When officers arrived at the scene, Gold couldn't answer how she got there.

"Ma'am, can you tell me where you were coming from," the officer said.

The driver responded saying, "I'm really bad with directions, so I put everything in my phone and I follow the directions."

The car was nearly demolished, but somehow the driver was found uninjured, conscious and composed.

RELATED: Milwaukee car off bridge: Driver who plunged 70 feet off overpass speaks out from hospital bed
EMBED More News Videos

A Milwaukee driver whose truck plunged 70 feet off an icy overpass is speaking out after the accident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsincar crashcar accidenttraffic camerasfreewaytraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Original rainbow flag returns home during Pride Month
Family: Black middle school students asked to clean cotton for assignment
Fiery crash leaves three dead, one injured in Haycock Township, Bucks County
AccuWeather: Sunny And Hot
Shooting leaves one dead outside of a Philadelphia restaurant
40 years ago, the first cases of AIDS were reported in the US
Woman shot while sitting in a car in Summerdale
Show More
Double shooting leaves 16-year-old dead in West Philly: Police
Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths
NJ bishops say Catholics must go back to church this weekend
Citizens Bank Park welcomes crowd at full-capacity
Father of twins, one who fatally shot the other, sentenced
More TOP STORIES News