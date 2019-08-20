Woman pleads guilty in case of Delaware firefighters killed by arson

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1532522" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A resident has been charged with murder and arson following the house fire that took the lives of two Wilmington firefighters.

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- A woman has pleaded guilty to murder, assault, and arson in the death of three firefighters in Wilmington back in 2016.Beatriz Fana-Ruiz is facing a minimum of 17 years behind bars to life in prison. A floor collapsed during the blaze, plunging firefighters into the basement.Lt. Christopher Leach and Senior Firefighter Jerry Fickes of the Wilmington fire department died at the scene of the September 2016 row house fire after the first floor of the home collapsed. Senior Firefighter Ardythe Hope was hospitalized in critical condition for several weeks before she died.New Castle County Prosecutors say Fana-Ruiz was upset with her stepmother because she moved her stuff in the basement and with her living arrangements.Fana-Ruiz then sprayed body spray on a dollhouse in the basement and lit it.Fana-Ruiz was indicted on charges of murder, reckless endangering, assault, and arson.She showed little emotion while pleading guilty today. Sentencing is scheduled for December.