Woman pulled from SUV, shot during carjacking in Olney: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was hospitalized on Sunday night after police say she was shot during a carjacking in Philadelphia.It happened near the intersection of Ella Street and Clarkson Avenue in the city's Olney section.Police say a woman in her 20s was pulled from her red Mercedes SUV and shot once in the thigh.She was rushed to an area hospital where she's listed stable condition.No arrests have been made.Police say they are searching for four suspects, two men and two women.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.