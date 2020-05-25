crime

Woman pulled from SUV, shot during carjacking in Olney: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was hospitalized on Sunday night after police say she was shot during a carjacking in Philadelphia.

It happened near the intersection of Ella Street and Clarkson Avenue in the city's Olney section.

Police say a woman in her 20s was pulled from her red Mercedes SUV and shot once in the thigh.

She was rushed to an area hospital where she's listed stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police say they are searching for four suspects, two men and two women.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingphiladelphia policecarjacking
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
New Jersey State Trooper shoots, kills suspect on Garden State Parkway: Attorney General's Office
19-year-old shot twice, listed in critical condition: Police
46-year-old man shot seven times in the leg: Police
Suspect wanted in brutal assault at Delco gas station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy warns major cuts to key employees without more federal funding
Jersey shore businesses are adapting Memorial Day weekend
3 injured, hundreds displaced after apartment complex fire
Dr. Fauci surprises Swarthmore students during virtual graduation
Person shot at Bucks County hotel
White House bans travel to US from Brazil
Montgomery County summer camp prepares to open
Show More
Pennsylvanians experience first days of temporary cocktails to-go
Is it safe to go to the gym during the pandemic? Doctors explain
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day deals: Don't count on super sales in 2020
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
More TOP STORIES News