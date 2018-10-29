Woman rescued from Chester County fire

An elderly woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a burning home in Chester County.Firefighters responded to the home on the 1500 block of Worthington Drive in Uwchlan Township around 3:30 a.m. Monday.Once inside they found the woman at the top of the stairs in need of help.She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Authorities say the fire began in the basement, but there is no word on a cause.------