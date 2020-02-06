Woman rescued from overturned car in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rescuers freed a woman trapped inside of her overturned vehicle in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near 46th Street and Haverford Avenue.

The impact brought down electrical wires, which sparked a fire and caused a small power outage.

The woman in the car was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.
