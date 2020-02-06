PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rescuers freed a woman trapped inside of her overturned vehicle in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. near 46th Street and Haverford Avenue.
The impact brought down electrical wires, which sparked a fire and caused a small power outage.
The woman in the car was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.
Woman rescued from overturned car in West Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News