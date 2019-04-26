Robber targets woman after befriending her at Old City ATM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a woman after she left an Old City ATM.On April 15th, the suspect approached her inside a store at 4th and Market and started a conversation.He then walked with her to 6th and Market, where police say he pushed the woman against a wall, took her ATM card out of her wallet and ran away.Police released video of the suspect using the victim's ATM card.The suspect is described as a Black man in his 50's, 6'2" in height, with a salt and pepper beard. He is also missing his two upper front teeth.To submit a tip, call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847