Robber targets woman after befriending her at Old City ATM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a woman after she left an Old City ATM.

On April 15th, the suspect approached her inside a store at 4th and Market and started a conversation.

He then walked with her to 6th and Market, where police say he pushed the woman against a wall, took her ATM card out of her wallet and ran away.

Police released video of the suspect using the victim's ATM card.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 50's, 6'2" in height, with a salt and pepper beard. He is also missing his two upper front teeth.

To submit a tip, call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847
