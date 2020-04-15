crime

Lehigh Valley woman says brother's ashes were stolen from doorstep

CATASAUQUA, Pennsylvania -- A Lehigh Valley woman is offering a reward for the return of her brother's ashes that were stolen from her doorstep.

Katherine Jewell's brother, Michael, recently died of heart problems in Arizona.

His body was cremated there and the remains shipped to her in Catasauqua.

She was supposed to have to sign for them, but she says the post office left them without getting her signature. The package was later stolen.

"How can you do this? The package was clearly marked 'cremation human remains,' that's my family, how can you do that?" said Katherine.

Jewell filed a police report and is working with the postal service, which is very concerned.

She says she won't press charges, she just wants her brother's ashes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ashestheftcrime
CRIME
Radnor Township officials say domestic violence calls are up during stay-at-home order
Woman dies after stabbing in Philly: Police
SEPTA changes mask policy after videos surface on social media
Total crime, DUIs down in PA during pandemic: DATA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: High-tech glasses could protect first responders
Girl hit by car at bus stop gets special homecoming
New COVID-19 cases stabilize, but hospitalizations up in Philly
Philly has a 'Pizza Groundhog'
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
Cases of COVID-19 surge in Lehigh County nursing homes
Pa. reports 584 coronavirus deaths; more than 25,300 cases
Show More
Longtime dance teacher beats COVID-19
Rutgers University gets FDA approval for coronavirus saliva test
Coronavirus relief checks won't have to be repaid, feds say
Chase Utley surprises Penn doctor on MLB Network
Radnor Township officials say domestic violence calls are up during stay-at-home order
More TOP STORIES News